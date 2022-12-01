Print-on-demand specialist Printful has added integration with TikTok in the UK, making it possible to create and run a clothing business entirely on the social media channel.

Through Printful, sellers on TikTok can have orders for their own products automatically fulfilled and shipped to buyers on demand without any upfront investment in product stock or unsold inventory risk.

Building on Printful’s existing social commerce options, it means that sellers can drive sales in TikTok Shop UK through in-feed videos, LIVEs and the product showcase tab.

With data from Statista predicting social commerce sales will nearly triple by 2025, Printful is investing in developing “complete and intuitive” sales channels on social media and other entertainment platforms.

TikTok reached one billion active users in summer 2021 and is expected to reach 1.8 billion by the end of this year.

Valts Feldbergs, Printful’s partnerships lead, said: “The launch of TikTok Shop UK is a significant milestone for the growing industry of social commerce. Partnering with TikTok will help us empower a much broader segment of creators such as social media influencers.

“This integration will enable Printful’s customers to not only get discovered but also showcase and sell products directly on the platform.”

TikTok Shop is currently only available in the UK, where Printful will be able to support customers through its facility in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, providing fulfilment of two to five days and short delivery times within the UK.

In July, GoCustom Clothing, the Shropshire-based supplier of personalised garments, introduced an enhanced version of its technology platform providing print on demand for e-commerce stores, including new integration with TikTok.

