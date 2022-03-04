Printful, the on-demand printing and fulfilment company, has partnered Patternbank to offer its customers access to hundreds of patterns for the products they sell.

The link-up will provide retailers with more than 500 new patterns from Patternbank’s global pattern-design marketplace which curates all sorts of designs including trending 2022 Chinese zodiac tiger patterns and abstract floral prints.

The new designs will be available under the Premium Images tab in Printful’s Design Maker. The pricing for the new patterns will remain the same as other premium designs, priced per design use and placement.

Agnese Bite, head of design at Printful, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Patternbank. Their designs cover a wide range of patterns, including florals, tropicals, geometrics — all great for customers wanting to make new designs for our all-over print products.

“We’re also happy these patterns will make it easier for customers to create relevant product designs that follow global trends.”

Patternbank has worked with top apparel brands such as Marks and Spencer, Nike and Urban Outfitters and, since 2012, has built up a marketplace comprising more than 75,000 designs.

Andrew Limbert, Patternbank’s co-founder and director, said: “Patternbank is excited to be partnering with Printful and see a huge potential in the fast-growing print-on-demand industry.

“The Printful community now has access to over 500 of Patternbank’s on-trend curated textile designs that have been specially selected by our team.

“Printful’s high-quality selection of over 300 products and intuitive designs tools are a perfect match for our selection of all-over textile designs.”

Founded in 2013, Printful has grown into an international company providing on-demand printing and fulfilment, with a team of more than 1,800 people across 10 in-house fulfilment centres around the world, including its new UK site in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

www.printful.com

www.patternbank.com

