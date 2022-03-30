Printful, the on-demand printing and fulfilment company, is bringing together experts for a free online conference on making the most of ecommerce stores.

Speakers will include Jenneviere Villegas, senior merchant engagement manager at leading retail platform Shopify and an entrepreneur with her own side businesses, and graphic designer Leons Flanders from Printful.

The sixth edition of “Printful Threads” will take place tomorrow, Thursday 31 March, from 8pm to 10pm UK time (1pm to 3pm PST).

The conference promises to explore store design principles to help business owners build brand trust, increase sales and optimise their checkout process.

With operations around the world including Wolverhampton in the UK, Printful offers digital printing and embroidery for brands and retailers, specialising in print on demand and ecommerce.

For more details and to register for the free online conference, visit printful.com/threads.