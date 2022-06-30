On-demand printing and fulfilment company Printful is searching for a new chief executive after the departure of its co-founder Dāvis Siksnāns.

Dāvis is stepping down from his role as CEO with immediate effect and will transition to a senior advisor role at parent company Draugiem Group.

Chief operating officer and board director Zane Levsa, who joined Printful in 2015, has taken over as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent chief executive.

Dāvis, who co-founded the business with Lauris Liberts in 2013 in Latvia, has served as CEO since 2015 and overseen its expansion internationally, including the opening of a base in the UK, in Wolverhampton, last year.

He said: “Having been with Printful from pre-revenue to nearly $300 million [£239 million] in annual sales, I feel this is a natural bookend to my nine years with the company.

“I have enjoyed every minute of the job and am proud to have helped build the first unicorn from Latvia. I look forward to assisting Zane, who is well-placed to lead this transition, as the company seeks the right CEO for its next stage of growth.”

Based in North Carolina in the US and in Latvia, Printful now has 1,700 employees and since its inception has helped to fulfil and ship more than 49 million items worldwide, including customised clothing, accessories, and home and living products.

Lauris, who is chairman, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Dāvis and we thank him for his efforts in building the company from a start-up to the global leader it is today.

“As we look ahead to the future, we welcome Zane’s guidance on our path into the next phase of Printful’s exciting growth trajectory.”

Zane, who is based at Printful’s headquarter in Charlotte in North Carolina, will focus on delivering Printful’s growth strategy of launching additional products and services and the expansion into new channels and parts of the world.

Zane said: “For nearly a decade, Printful has been relentlessly focused on helping creators and brands provide quality products for their customers through a variety of ecommerce channels and platforms.

“On behalf of the entire team at Printful, we thank Dāvis for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future. I’m excited to work with the team and lead Printful’s continued expansion as the pioneer in the on-demand printing and fulfilment industry.”

In addition to the day-to-day management of the company, Zane will also be involved in the search process for the new CEO and will help to bring the successful candidate on board.

The process will be run by the board which also includes Lauris, independent directors Nils Melngailis and Ernst Teunissen, and Adam Fuller, partner and co-founder of private equity firm Bregal Sagemount which has backed the business since last year.

