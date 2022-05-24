PrintFactory, which supplies software and services for direct-to-garment (DTG) and large-format textile printing, has expanded its global network with an office in North America.

It has set up its own base in Atlanta, Georgia, to service the US and Canada, continuing to work with its partner GMG Americas which has been its distributor in those markets since 2011.

PrintFactory, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands as well as a team in the UK, provides RIP-based workflow software for DTG printing and wide-format printing on textiles as well as other materials.

The announcement comes at a time when the company’s global installed base has exceeded 10,000 users, described as the largest expansion in the company’s history.

Erik Strik, CEO of PrintFactory, said: “As we continue to use technology to simplify the wide-format printing process, today marks another milestone. Our rapidly growing installed base in North America requires a stronger presence in the region in order to service it.”

The new office builds on PrintFactory’s availability on every continent with round-the-clock support offered in 20 languages. Its workflow software offers original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users an extensive set of features through a cloud platform.

PrintFactory will be showcasing its software and services at Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin from 31 May to 3 June 2022.

www.printfactory.cloud