Printers from the UK and the rest of Europe explored how to get more out of the print personalisation market at a “Level Up Lab” run by Roland DG.

The interactive workshop, the second in the company’s Level Up Lab series, was held at the Roland DG Creative Centre in Copenhagen in Denmark after the success of the first in Barcelona last year.

It brought together 10 talented creators and small business owners from across Europe including the UK, Spain, France, Italy and Germany, who gained hands-on experience using Roland DG’s latest printing technology to foster their creativity and business growth.

Participants took part in a series of sessions including product demonstrations, panel discussions and one-on-one skills-sharing opportunities with Roland DG’s business and creative experts.

Attendees also had the opportunity to trial Roland DG’s newest printers first-hand, including the VersaStudio series and the landmark Roland DG TrueVis range of wide-format printers.

The focus was on creating personalised products such as garments, homeware, gifts and tech accessories, aiming to showcase the “versatility and potential” of Roland DG’s latest technology.

Expert-led discussions provided insights into market trends, particularly the growing demand for personalised products. Attendees learned how to leverage these trends to expand their offerings and meet customer expectations.

Catherine Kay, owner and director of Redcar-based Katnipp Studios and Roland DG’s TrueVis brand ambassador, shared her experiences and business tips during the event after attending the first Level Up Lab. Her journey from a small business owner to a successful influencer provided inspiration and practical advice to the participants.

She said: “Being involved in Roland DG’s second Level Up Lab’was a fantastic experience. This is a completely unique concept for small business owners and creators, and the workshop provided a great opportunity for like-minded creatives to come together to share their experiences and explore Roland DG’s technology that can support their products.

“The personalisation market is booming, and with the right tools and knowledge, small businesses can achieve incredible growth. I’ve seen first-hand how Roland DG’s products can transform a business, and sharing my own experiences with others is hugely rewarding.”

Attendance for this year’s Level Up Lab doubled from last year, reflecting the growing interest and recognition of the workshop’s value. Due to the event’s popularity, there is already a waiting list for the next event which Roland DG is planning for later in the year.

Stephen Davis, EMEA marketing director and UK president at Roland DG, said: “I am incredibly proud of the Level Up Lab initiative, enabling us to connect with small business owners, makers and creators, helping them to elevate their businesses through technology and innovation.

“The talent gathered in Copenhagen are already experts in print personalisation, but our event provided valuable inspiration, unveiling additional areas of personalisation they can incorporate within their businesses.

“We’ve had so much success with this initiative that we are now looking to roll this out in other markets across the globe.”

Creators and small business owners interested in attending the next event can register their interest at rolanddg.eu/en/landing-pages/level-up-lab.

rolanddg.eu