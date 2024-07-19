Printers point to costs of raw materials and logistics and the shortage of skilled workers as their biggest challenges, according to a new report from software specialist Gelato.

Its 2024 State of Production Report revealed that 47% of printers cited raw material costs as their biggest hurdle, followed by logistics costs at 33% and talent shortages at 27%.

Despite these challenges, 40% of respondents said they were planning to invest in equipment for new product categories and 30% were planning to invest in software.

Nearly 50% of respondents wanted real-time mobile monitoring of their procurement, production and shipping processes.

In terms of trends that are set to have the greatest influence on printers, many looked forward to technological advances to support workflows and processes, with 57% pointing to AI and 33% to automation. Another key trend was sustainability at 47%.

Gelato, the specialist in software for local on-demand production, surveyed more than 140 of its network print production partners and users of its GelatoConnect platform for the report.

It found that 70% of print producer respondents received orders through direct integrations. Aside from GelatoConnect, 45% used Shopify, 17.2% used Canva and 10.3% used Wix.

Henrik Müller-Hansen, founder and CEO of Gelato, commented: “To capture ecommerce growth and evolve with consumer trends, print production partners need to rapidly adapt to smaller print runs and on-demand digital production.

“The average print run has decreased from over 3,000 units to less than 30 units in the last 10 years. I have the privilege of talking to hundreds of print producers who are both energised and challenged by this opportunity.

“The conversations all centre around how can we retool and reimagine our print production process to capture the digital opportunity. If we can do that, the future in production has never looked so bright.”

Click here to download the full Gelato report.

gelato.com