Since the 1960s, heat transfers have been a staple of print production, states John Lynch of MagnaColours. “From corporate workwear to sports jerseys, transfer printing offers some key features not achievable with direct screen printing methods,” he notes.

“Transfers allow for designs to be printed ahead of time, ready for quick application to garments, making them ideal for use with repeat orders or in multiple split production runs.” They also allow for designs to be applied to areas of garments where direct printing is not possible, or on those fabrics that cannot be cured for long periods at high temperatures.

There are two main types of transfers used in production: screen printed and digital. “Digital transfers are a relatively new innovation,” says John.

“Using a transfer-compatible digital printer, such as a Ricoh or the HP Indigo, a full-colour image is printed onto the transfer film. When this is backed with a white ‘underbase’, it gives a detailed, full-colour transfer using minimal screens.”

Screen printed transfers follow a production process similar to screen printed garments, but the ink is applied to the transfer film instead of directly to the garment. “From the outside, transfer printing may look like a complicated and daunting process, but it is no more complicated than traditional screen printing,” he asserts.