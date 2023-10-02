The Print & Stitch 2023 shows returned with a bang in September.

High turnouts were recorded for the roadshow in Norwich on 19 September as well as the event in Haydock on 21 September.

“Norwich and Haydock saw a great attendance,” said organiser Emilia Hepple. “It’s the first time we have been to Norwich and the reception was very welcoming! We also returned to Haydock Park Racecourse, where we haven’t been to since the shows first started in 2016!”

The summer shows made for a great start for Print & Stitch’s busiest year yet, with more exhibitors, more shows and bigger venues, reported Emilie. Now back for the autumn/winter shows, the Print & Stitch organisers expect even more record-breaking numbers of visitors.

The next show is on 17 October in Southampton at Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, then on 19 October in Watford at Hilton Watford. In November, the show will be moving to Bristol (7 November) and Plymouth (9 November).

Exhibitors include Asquith, AWDis, Beechfield Brands, BTC Activewear, Craghoppers Expert, DecoNetwork, Fruit of the Loom, Henbury Brands, Madeira, PenCarrie, Premier, Pro RTX, Ralawise, Regatta Professional, Result, Ribbon Writer, Russell, Stocks, Stormtech, TheMagicTouch GB, Trotec and Wilcom.

Attendance is free for all shows, with free on-site parking and free refreshments throughout the day.

Visit www.printandstitch.org/shows to pre-register to attend your local show.

www.printandstitch.org