After a break of over two years, the print and embroidery roadshows took place in Glasgow and Newcastle upon Tyne in May, with organisers reporting an “overwhelming response from visitors and a strong attendee record”.

Print & Stitch organiser Emilia Hepple said: “We were a little sceptical towards the success of the shows after the pandemic, with virtual demonstrations and more online-based customer contact that has been a result of the pandemic, but we remained optimistic and the public didn’t disappoint.

“Face-to-face meetings always hold more value, and it’s great to be back.”

The roadshows resume on September 6 at the Hilton at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, followed by Village Hotel Watford in Hertfordshire on September 8, Village Hotel Manchester Ashton on October 4, Donington Park Circuit at Castle Donington in Leicestershire on October 6, Exeter Racecourse on November 1 and Coldra Court Hotel in Newport in South Wales on November 3.

Exhibitors include Stocks Embroidery Solutions, TheMagicTouch, Wilcom, Madeira, Deco Network, Beechfield Brands, BTC Activewear, Ralawise, Result Clothing, Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe and Mantis World.

