The Print & Stitch shows broke attendance records when they travelled to both Newcastle upon Tyne and Barnsley in South Yorkshire in May.

The events at the Delta by Marriott Newcastle Gateshead and the Holiday Inn Barnsley had 235 registered to attend – more than previous years – with steady flows of visitors throughout the days.

The shows feature 20 exhibitors including, for the first time in 2024, Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe’s sister brand, Jerzees, and BTC Activewear with its brand, Printer, as well as Kustom Kit, Behrens Group and United Brands of Scandinavia.

Other garment brands and suppliers include AWDis, Beechfield, Bella + Canvas, Craghoppers Expert, Finden & Hales, Henbury Brands, Pro RTX, Ralawise, Regatta Professional, Result, Stormtech and Tombo.

Equipment suppliers lined up include Brother, Coloreel, DecoNetwork, Madeira, Stocks Embroidery & Sewing Solutions, The Magic Touch GB, Wilcom and ZSK.

The next Print & Stitch shows are at Hilton London Croydon on 18 June, ICC Wales in Newport in south Wales on 20 June and Leicester Marriott Hotel on 9 July.

To register for all the events, visit printandstitch.org.