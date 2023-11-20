The Print & Stitch 2023 roadshows have finished the year on a high with its final shows in Bristol and Plymouth.

The last shows in November topped off a successful year for the popular roadshow, confirmed show organiser Emilia Hepple, with 2023 visitor numbers hitting a record high in comparison to previous years.

“Comparing numbers from this year to last year proves the shows are becoming more and more popular,” she said. “However, figures aren’t the be all and end all. Feedback from exhibitors about the visitors’ high interest in the latest products on the market and how many actually went on to purchase new equipment from the shows goes to show that bringing the products directly to the customers is the best way to showcase them.”

The shows kicked off in Norwich and Haydock in September, then moved to Southampton and Watford for October, with Bristol and Plymouth rounding off the autumn series.

Marilyn Grose, a visitor to the final show in Plymouth, contacted show organisers to praise the show. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for organising something close to home. I was thrilled when I had the email through to say it was going to be here as so many events like this are such a travelling distance and, being a sole trader, it makes them pretty much impossible to attend.

“I have had the most fantastic day meeting and talking to suppliers, reps, etc, some of whom I have never met before and most I have only ever spoken to on the phone so great to finally meet up.”

Print & Stitch will be announcing its 2024 show line up this month, complete with a few venue changes and new exhibitors. Go to www.printandstitch.org for the latest news.

