The Print & Stitch road shows are back after a two-year break, bringing together suppliers in the textile decoration industry in locations around the UK.

Starting in Glasgow on 17 May 2022, the show will visit Newcastle upon Tyne, Southampton, Watford in Hertfordshire, Manchester, Castle Donington in Leicestershire, Exeter and Newport in south Wales.

The all-day events present the latest technology and innovations for printing, embroidery, digitising, e-commerce software and consumables as well as clothing.

Exhibitors scheduled to take part include Beechfield Brands, BTC Activewear, DecoNetwork, Fruit of the Loom, Madeira Threads, Mantis World, Ralawise, Result, Russell, Stocks Sewing Machines, TheMagicTouch and Wilcom.

Announcing the 2022 dates, the organisers said: “Whether you are looking to start your own business, expand an existing business or simply make contact with leading suppliers, the Print & Stitch road shows offer something for everyone.”

The last road shows took place in 2019 but were unable to go ahead in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Registration and entry are free. To register, visit www.printandstitch.org/register/.

Schedule of dates

Tuesday 17 May: Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde, Glasgow

Thursday 19 May: Newcastle Gateshead Marriott Hotel MetroCentre, Newcastle upon Tyne

Tuesday 6 September: Hilton at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Thursday 8 September: Village Hotel Watford

Tuesday 4 October: Village Hotel Manchester Ashton, Manchester

Thursday 6 October, Donington Park Circuit, Castle Donington, Leicestershire

Tuesday 1 November: Exeter Racecourse, Exeter

Thursday 3 November: Coldra Court Hotel, Newport

www.printandstitch.org