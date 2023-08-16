Readers can visit Print & Stitch at six different venues over the autumn, starting off with Norwich on 19 September.

The show then moves to Haydock on 21 September, Southampton on 17 October, Watford on 19 October, Bristol on 7 November and Plymouth on 9 November.

Those coming to the show, whether they print, embroider or use lasers, will be able to see relevant machines and software from a range of suppliers, while on the apparel and consumables side, exhibitors will be showing a range hats, bags, workwear, kidswear, outdoorswear, consumables and accessories.

Readers can register for free at www.printandstitch.org.