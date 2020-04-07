Print & Stitch has announced the rescheduled dates for its 2020 shows.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we made the decision to postpone our shows until September. We can now announce our rescheduled line-up,” said the organisers of Print & Stitch.

The rescheduled dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday 15 September –Castle Donington

Wednesday 16 September – Manchester

Wednesday 30 September – Strathclyde

Thursday 1 October – Newcastle

Wednesday 7 October – Watford

Thursday 8 October – Bristol

Wednesday 11 November – Plymouth

Thursday 12 November – Southampton

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to keep all 16 shows from the original show line-up. We have prioritised locations to maximise the spread of the shows across the UK. We hope that our visitors can still find a show close enough to attend.

“Our exhibitors look forward to seeing you at the shows!”

