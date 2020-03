Today, the organisers of the Print & Stitch roadshows have release the following statement:

“Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all shows until September 2020. Our duty as organisers of a public event is, and always will be, the safety of our exhibitors and visitors.

Further announcements about shows dates resuming from September 2020 will be announced as soon as possible.

Please contact us if you need any further information.”

www.printandstitch.org