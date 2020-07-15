The organisers of the Print & Stitch roadshows have announced that the 2020 shows will no longer be going ahead, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has not been an easy decision to make, but the safety of our staff, exhibitors and visitors has always been at the forefront of our decisions throughout the pandemic, and will continue to remain our top priority.

With there being little information yet about when larger events can safely take place again, and most of the nation recovering from the impact of the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, we believe the best and safest option is to resume our shows in 2021.

We would hate to see the morale and reputation of the shows, that we have built up over the past three years, be diminished through circumstances that no one has any control over.

We are hopeful that our shows will resume as usual in 2021, bigger and stronger than before.”

Updates on the 2021 show dates and locations will be announced online.

www.printandstitch.org