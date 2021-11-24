Exhibitors are already lining up to take part in The Print Show in 2022, with preparations under way including a new website.

Taking place from September 20 to 22 at NEC in Birmingham, the exhibition focuses on helping UK garment decorators and other print businesses access the tools and advice they need to succeed in the modern market.

Among the confirmed names already signed up for The Print Show 2022 are The Magic Touch, Resolute DTG, Result Clothing and Sedo with Epson.

The new website features a list of exhibitors, an up-to-date floorplan and other details about the content of the show including the Business Seminar Theatre and the Diversification Zone which will offer guidance on how to expand into six key growth markets including textile print.

Details of expert speakers will be announced closer to the event but it has already been confirmed that British boxing legend Frank Bruno and former Countdown host Nick Hewer will be among the celebrity speakers.

It will be the first edition of the event since before the pandemic, providing an opportunity for face-to-face networking for exhibitors and visitors and presenting a host of new technologies and solutions.

Registration for The Print Show 2022 is now open via its new website, with visitors having the option to sign up via their social media account or manually.

Event director Chris Davies said: “It has been an incredibly difficult two years for everyone in the print industry but with the Covid-19 situation improving and the vaccine booster roll-out going well, we can now look forward to a much more normal world.

“For us, this means getting back to business and planning for The Print Show 2022, which we truly believe will be an incredibly important catalyst in the recovery of the UK print industry.

“We already have a number of major brands signed up for 2022 and we very much look forward to meeting with and announcing more exhibitors over the coming weeks and months.”

The organisers have also published an updated media pack, offering information about exhibiting at the show and how the event is tailored to allow businesses of all shapes and sizes to exhibit.

Davies added: “We are dedicated to helping the industry build back stronger after the pandemic and I very much look forward to creating another valuable event for the UK print market.”

www.theprintshow.co.uk