Organisers of The Print Show have confirmed that this year’s UK event has been postponed until 2022 due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19.

The 2021 show was due to run from 28 to 30 September at the NEC in Birmingham, with a number of major brands already signed up to exhibit.

However, Link Exhibitions UK has decided to postpone until autumn next year “due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty as to the level of measures and restrictions that are likely remain in place in September”.

The event will now instead run from 20 to 22 September 2022 at the NEC. It follows last year’s decision to postpone The Print Show 2020 due to Covid-19.

Event director Chris Davies said: “We’re incredibly disappointed to have to postpone the show but with so much uncertainty as to where we will be come September, we believe this is the best decision for exhibitors and visitors alike.

“We’re 100% committed to delivering a high-quality event that will offer real value to all those in attendance. We want all our attendees to feel safe and comfortable when at the show.

“Given the situation regarding rising levels of positive cases, coupled with the uncertainty as to where the UK will be in the autumn, we simply don’t know what sort of restrictions we would face, or if the event would be able to go ahead at all.

“Therefore, we have taken the decision now to postpone until next year, by when the vast majority of the UK population will have received their vaccinations and booster jabs, and we will have a much clearer vision of what the future holds.”

Almost all companies that signed up to exhibit at the show this year have agreed to roll their booking to 2022 free of charge.

The annual show is aimed at printers of all sizes, featuring print and finishing technology manufacturers from across the UK commercial print supply chain.

Exhibitors at the last outing of The Print Show in 2019 included suppliers of garment and textile printing equipment such as Epson, HP, and Hybrid Services with Mimaki

theprintshow.co.uk