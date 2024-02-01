Full names: Bubba and Ronnie James

Breed: Rhodesian ridgeback

Ages: Both turned two on 30 September 2023.

Time at company: Since the end of May 2023.

Job titles: Bubba – customer services, Ronnie – packaging.

Job descriptions: Bubba is very vocal in her appreciation of customers arriving and turns on the cuteness shortly after announcement for her sales. Ronnie is chief unpacker, he meets Joe from DPD at the door then he helps with all things cardboard.

Special skills: Bubba’s special skills include instant calm therapy in frustrating moments, cuddles and sleep. Ronnie’s special skills are cardboard box collapsing, ball squeaking, random chaos and a lot of love.

Favourite colours: Bubba loves a velvety purple Pantone 1633; Ronnie is a bundle of ginger happiness with Pantone 1765.

www.bargoedbranding.co.uk