Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: Pippa from Riggs Media Group in Whitburn, West Lothian

Full name: Pippa Riggs

Breed: Shih Tzu 

Age: Five months old  

Time at company: She’s been working in the team since she was seven weeks old.

Job title: Head of customer happiness/chief face-licker, taking over from her brother Kai, who now gets to stay at home and sleep all day.

Job description: As a new member of the team we are taking it slow with her!

Pippa is trialling the best places to take her break/sleep… which seems to be under MD Gav’s desk.

Pippa greets each customer when they enter the store, although she is that small some don’t even notice her! 

Pippa is laser-focused on the door, ready to greet yet another customer

Special skills: Managing to fit between the bars on her stairgate and sneaking into the production room.

Favourite colour: 1595 pink, as it matches her harness.

www.riggsmediagroupltd.com 

