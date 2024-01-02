Full name: Pippa Riggs

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Five months old

Time at company: She’s been working in the team since she was seven weeks old.

Job title: Head of customer happiness/chief face-licker, taking over from her brother Kai, who now gets to stay at home and sleep all day.

Job description: As a new member of the team we are taking it slow with her!

Pippa is trialling the best places to take her break/sleep… which seems to be under MD Gav’s desk.

Pippa greets each customer when they enter the store, although she is that small some don’t even notice her!