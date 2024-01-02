Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: Pippa from Riggs Media Group in Whitburn, West Lothian
Full name: Pippa Riggs
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: Five months old
Time at company: She’s been working in the team since she was seven weeks old.
Job title: Head of customer happiness/chief face-licker, taking over from her brother Kai, who now gets to stay at home and sleep all day.
Job description: As a new member of the team we are taking it slow with her!
Pippa is trialling the best places to take her break/sleep… which seems to be under MD Gav’s desk.
Pippa greets each customer when they enter the store, although she is that small some don’t even notice her!
Special skills: Managing to fit between the bars on her stairgate and sneaking into the production room.
Favourite colour: 1595 pink, as it matches her harness.