Full name: Ted Hindmarch

Breed: Poochon

Age: Eight years

Time at company: Eight years (since he was eight weeks old)

Job title: Chief happiness officer

Job description: Making sure all staff members are happy at all times, greeting customers and giving cuddles when stressed.

Special skills: Sleeping on the job, sharing people’s lunches and giving kisses.

Favourite colour: Pantone 16-6340 Classic Green – the same colour as the grass and all of Ted’s favourite toys!

