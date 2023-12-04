Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet Ted from Customise It Now in Durham…
Full name: Ted Hindmarch
Breed: Poochon
Age: Eight years
Time at company: Eight years (since he was eight weeks old)
Job title: Chief happiness officer
Job description: Making sure all staff members are happy at all times, greeting customers and giving cuddles when stressed.
Special skills: Sleeping on the job, sharing people’s lunches and giving kisses.
Favourite colour: Pantone 16-6340 Classic Green – the same colour as the grass and all of Ted’s favourite toys!