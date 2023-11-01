Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Bruno from S & F Printwear & Promotion in Whitstable…
Full name: Bruno Marks
Breed: Yorkshire Terrier
Age: Turned two on 28 October
Time at company: 16 months
Job title: Office manager/data analysis apprentice
Job description: Making sure orders are processed correctly; following up on all customer enquiries via email (Mummy takes the calls); making sure deliveries are unpacked and checked; printing off the run sheet for Mummy, ready to embroider.
Special skills: Sleeping, playing dead to get Mummy’s attention, chasing my favourite toys (Doughnut and Squirrel), sitting within five inches of Mummy all day and every day.
Favourite colour: White. All Bruno Marks’ favourite things are white (chicken, rice, ice-cream, tissue, envelopes).