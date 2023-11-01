Full name: Bruno Marks

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

Age: Turned two on 28 October

Time at company: 16 months

Job title: Office manager/data analysis apprentice

Job description: Making sure orders are processed correctly; following up on all customer enquiries via email (Mummy takes the calls); making sure deliveries are unpacked and checked; printing off the run sheet for Mummy, ready to embroider.

Special skills: Sleeping, playing dead to get Mummy’s attention, chasing my favourite toys (Doughnut and Squirrel), sitting within five inches of Mummy all day and every day.

Favourite colour: White. All Bruno Marks’ favourite things are white (chicken, rice, ice-cream, tissue, envelopes).

