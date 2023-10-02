Full name: Poppy

Breed: Staffy/Frenchy mix

Age: Four years.

Time at company: Since she was a puppy.

Job title: Greeter.

Job description: Letting us know customers and delivery drivers are coming into the premises.

Special skills: Snoring under the desk whilst we work.

Favourite colour: Cool grey because that’s the colour of her dog bed and sofa cushions.

www.excelplymouth.co.uk