Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Poppy from Excel Plymouth in Devon
Full name: Poppy
Breed: Staffy/Frenchy mix
Age: Four years.
Time at company: Since she was a puppy.
Job title: Greeter.
Job description: Letting us know customers and delivery drivers are coming into the premises.
Special skills: Snoring under the desk whilst we work.
Favourite colour: Cool grey because that’s the colour of her dog bed and sofa cushions.