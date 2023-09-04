Job descriptions: Roo is in charge of keeping an eye out for any deliveries and visitors. She also referees playtime between Tilly and Bruce. Tilly firmly believes that she is more entitled than the other dogs at the business. Her favourite sleeping place is at owner Rach Hodgson’s feet, under her desk or on her knee. Bruce’s job is to destroy everything he can get his teeth on. It is a fantastic way of checking products’ durability (note: no customer orders are checked in this manner).

Special skills: Roo loves talking to people on video calls, and showing her interest by a tilt of her head when people talk to her. Tilly has the puppy-dog eye look perfected, and Bruce’s skill is responding to hand signals. Sadly, Bruce was born deaf and so he is having to be trained through visual aids rather than voice commands.