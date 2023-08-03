Full name: Tigger

Breed: Cocker spaniel

Age: 12 years old

Time at company: From incorporation in 2019

Job title: Customer services manager

Job description: Ensuring clients leave us happy. Always ready to offer an ear to scratch or a tummy to tickle.

Special skills: Can sleep for the entire working day…. unless there is food available!

Favourite colour: Orange O21 – this is why our logo includes orange. Anything orange Tig will make a beeline for. For example, testing sample saddle pads for comfort. His favourite treat is his orange lick mat covered in pâté.

www.dynamicengraveprint.co.uk