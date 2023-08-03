Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet Tigger from Dynamic Engrave & Print in Sheffield…
Full name: Tigger
Breed: Cocker spaniel
Age: 12 years old
Time at company: From incorporation in 2019
Job title: Customer services manager
Job description: Ensuring clients leave us happy. Always ready to offer an ear to scratch or a tummy to tickle.
Special skills: Can sleep for the entire working day…. unless there is food available!
Favourite colour: Orange O21 – this is why our logo includes orange. Anything orange Tig will make a beeline for. For example, testing sample saddle pads for comfort. His favourite treat is his orange lick mat covered in pâté.