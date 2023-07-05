Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Mabel from Personalise Embroidery & Workwear in Witham, Essex

Full name: Mabel Abbott

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: 11 months

Time at company: Nine months

Job title: General dogsbody

Job description: Quality control on customer orders, keeping production staff in line and, most importantly, providing staff with cuddles!

Special skills: Never getting in trouble because of her cuteness!

Favourite colour: Mabel loves to steal threads off the shelves when she can. Her favourite is Madeira 1108, Pantone 190c, because it matches her collar!

www.personalise-uk.co.uk

Aided by her cuteness, Mabel is an<br /> incorrigible snaffler of embroidery thread

