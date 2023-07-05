Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Mabel from Personalise Embroidery & Workwear in Witham, Essex
Full name: Mabel Abbott
Breed: Cockapoo
Age: 11 months
Time at company: Nine months
Job title: General dogsbody
Job description: Quality control on customer orders, keeping production staff in line and, most importantly, providing staff with cuddles!
Special skills: Never getting in trouble because of her cuteness!
Favourite colour: Mabel loves to steal threads off the shelves when she can. Her favourite is Madeira 1108, Pantone 190c, because it matches her collar!