Full name: Mabel Abbott

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: 11 months

Time at company: Nine months

Job title: General dogsbody

Job description: Quality control on customer orders, keeping production staff in line and, most importantly, providing staff with cuddles!

Special skills: Never getting in trouble because of her cuteness!

Favourite colour: Mabel loves to steal threads off the shelves when she can. Her favourite is Madeira 1108, Pantone 190c, because it matches her collar!

