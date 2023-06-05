Full name: Bella

Breed: Cocker spaniel

Age: One year old

Time at company: Eight months

Job title: Chief happiness officer

Job description: Making people happy and causing mischief!

Special skills: Having zoomies around the desks and running off with anything you leave on the floor.

Favourite colour: Embello orange: #E96924. Because that’s the colour of our office, where she loves to have her zoomies!

