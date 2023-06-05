Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Bella from Embello in Tamworth!

Full name: Bella

Breed: Cocker spaniel

Age: One year old

Time at company: Eight months

Job title: Chief happiness officer

Job description: Making people happy and causing mischief!

Special skills: Having zoomies around the desks and running off with anything you leave on the floor.

Favourite colour: Embello orange: #E96924. Because that’s the colour of our office, where she loves to have her zoomies!

www.embello.co.uk

Bella practising her ‘I definitely broke nothing important during my zoomies’ face

