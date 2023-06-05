Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Bella from Embello in Tamworth!
Full name: Bella
Breed: Cocker spaniel
Age: One year old
Time at company: Eight months
Job title: Chief happiness officer
Job description: Making people happy and causing mischief!
Special skills: Having zoomies around the desks and running off with anything you leave on the floor.
Favourite colour: Embello orange: #E96924. Because that’s the colour of our office, where she loves to have her zoomies!