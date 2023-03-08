Full name: Jack Palmer

Breed: English springer spaniel

Age: 11 years old

Time at company: one of the founding directors

Job titles: chief morale director, goods-in inspection officer, senior squirrel defence operator, sock stealer

Job description: Main duties include opening all cardboard and paper deliveries to ensure that no fluffy toys have been delivered without express permission. This job involves extended periods of snoozing while on squirrel duty and a high dedication to sleeping with one eye open is important.

Special skills: Ability to find water and jump into it whenever possible; this skill is upgraded with the addition of mud, but downgraded with the addition of soap.

Favourite colour: Pantony PMSL 9123456 C Dusky-Mardy-Aromatic-Wetdog-Brown. Jack is liver and white in colour and this is his favourite because it looks and smells like him!

