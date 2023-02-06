Full names: Matilda (aka Tilly), Bumi, and Norman Swanson. Norman is the only one with a surname; he is also Matilda’s uncle.

Breeds: Welsh Bulldog (Matilda), New English Bulldog (Bumi), Welsh Bulldog (Norman)

Ages: Matilda is three years old, Bumi is one and Norman is five.

Time at company: Three years for Matilda, one year for Bumi and five years for Norman.

Job titles: Matilda – top dog, Bumi – warehouse manager, Norman – retired

Job descriptions: Matilda keeps everyone in check. Bumi is in charge of receiving deliveries, but never seems to check them off. He’s on his last warning. Norman is basically retired. He just sits and sleeps and occasionally sniffs.

Special skills: Matilda can jump real high. Bumi will lie down for treats. Norman can sit really good…

Favourite colours: Matilda, Black 6 C because she always seems to get it on her. Bumi, Green 7482 C. Norman doesn’t care and is colour deaf.

