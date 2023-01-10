Full name: Peanut Jenner

Breed: Schnoodle

Age: Three years

Time at company: One year and four months – she is a rescue!

Job title: Personal assistant to the CEO, or is that the other way around? Am I [owner Victoria Jenner] actually her PA?

Job description: Greeting delivery drivers, social media content planning, making sure meal and snack times are adhered to!

Special skills: Looking like a real-life teddy bear.

Favourite colour: Orange Pantone 021 U because it matches her collar, her lead, my wallet, my phone cover, my notebook – it’s basically my favourite colour so has been forced upon Peanut!

www.stitchedequestrian.co.uk