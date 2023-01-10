Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Peanut from Stitched Equestrian in Gloucestershire
Full name: Peanut Jenner
Breed: Schnoodle
Age: Three years
Time at company: One year and four months – she is a rescue!
Job title: Personal assistant to the CEO, or is that the other way around? Am I [owner Victoria Jenner] actually her PA?
Job description: Greeting delivery drivers, social media content planning, making sure meal and snack times are adhered to!
Special skills: Looking like a real-life teddy bear.
Favourite colour: Orange Pantone 021 U because it matches her collar, her lead, my wallet, my phone cover, my notebook – it’s basically my favourite colour so has been forced upon Peanut!