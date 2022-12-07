Full name: Harley

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: Seven years old

Time at company: Seven years

Job title: Customer services

Job description: To meet and great all of our customers as they arrive at Digital Designs.

Special skills: Harley is quick to let us know when a customer has arrived and if they own a dog or not.

Favourite colour: Our brand colour is orange – #f95000 is our HEX colour code. We are very passionate about our branding here and orange is all Harley knows.

