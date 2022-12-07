Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet Harley from Digital Designs NI in Banbridge
Full name: Harley
Breed: Cockapoo
Age: Seven years old
Time at company: Seven years
Job title: Customer services
Job description: To meet and great all of our customers as they arrive at Digital Designs.
Special skills: Harley is quick to let us know when a customer has arrived and if they own a dog or not.
Favourite colour: Our brand colour is orange – #f95000 is our HEX colour code. We are very passionate about our branding here and orange is all Harley knows.