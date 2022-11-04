Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Roxy from Ruddy Duck Printshop in Nottinghamshire
Full name: Roxy Rutherford
Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier
Age: 13 years old
Time at company: Since day one
Job title: Chief happiness officer
Job description: Keeping the team morale high.
Special skills: Sleeping, trumping, taking the staff for walks, cuddles.
Favourite colour: Roxy loves 923 Red Stahls’ Cad-Cut Glitter Heat Transfer Vinyl and chose this as it matches her favourite eyeshadow.