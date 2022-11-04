Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Roxy from Ruddy Duck Printshop in Nottinghamshire

Full name: Roxy Rutherford

Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier

Age: 13 years old

Time at company: Since day one

Job title: Chief happiness officer

Job description: Keeping the team morale high.

Special skills: Sleeping, trumping, taking the staff for walks, cuddles.

Favourite colour: Roxy loves 923 Red Stahls’ Cad-Cut Glitter Heat Transfer Vinyl and chose this as it matches her favourite eyeshadow.

www.ruddyduckprintshop.co.uk