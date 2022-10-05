Full name: Hugo Maclaren

Breed: Pug

Age: Six years and nine months

Time at company: More than six years

Job title: CHO (chief happiness officer)

Job description: Between naps, Hugo oversees the office and staff well-being. He likes to give his ‘paw of approval’ for all our latest products and works part-time as a model for our personalised gifts!

Special skills: Managing the stock level of treats and detecting the local ice-cream van.

Favourite colour: Pantone 3425C as it’s the colour of Starbuck’s Puppuccino cup.

