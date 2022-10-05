Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet this month’s Print Shop Pooch, Hugo from Your Print Partner in Lincoln
Full name: Hugo Maclaren
Breed: Pug
Age: Six years and nine months
Time at company: More than six years
Job title: CHO (chief happiness officer)
Job description: Between naps, Hugo oversees the office and staff well-being. He likes to give his ‘paw of approval’ for all our latest products and works part-time as a model for our personalised gifts!
Special skills: Managing the stock level of treats and detecting the local ice-cream van.
Favourite colour: Pantone 3425C as it’s the colour of Starbuck’s Puppuccino cup.