Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet this month’s Print Shop Pooch, Teddy from Blue Piranha in Southampton
Full name: Teddy Railton
Breed: Pomeranian
Age: Four years old, although he is nearly five as his birthday is on 29th September.
Time at company: Since he was 16 weeks old.
Job title: Mental health first aider/company guard dog
Job description: Making sure that everyone in the office is happy and protected from the postman.
Special skills: Seems to have an in-built knowledge of when other members of staff need cheering up and a cuddle.
Favourite colour: Navy Blue 654 is Teddy’s favourite colour as it reminds him of Blue Piranha.