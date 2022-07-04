Full name: Teddy Railton

Breed: Pomeranian

Age: Four years old, although he is nearly five as his birthday is on 29th September.

Time at company: Since he was 16 weeks old.

Job title: Mental health first aider/company guard dog

Job description: Making sure that everyone in the office is happy and protected from the postman.

Special skills: Seems to have an in-built knowledge of when other members of staff need cheering up and a cuddle.

Favourite colour: Navy Blue 654 is Teddy’s favourite colour as it reminds him of Blue Piranha.

