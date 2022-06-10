Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Marley from Wilsons Workwear in Kilmarnock, Scotland
Full name: Marley McLellan
Breed: American labrador
Age: Two years old (he turns three in September)
Time at company: Two years
Job title: Wilsons Workwear’s packing assistant
Job description: Keeping morale up.
Special skills: His skills are definitely sleeping and eating treats.
Favourite colour: Dark green, as it is the colour of his favourite bed.