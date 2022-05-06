Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Monty from Jami Q’s in Wrexham, North Wales
Full name: Monty
Breed: Working cocker spaniel
Age: Four years old
Time at company: Four years
Job title: Chief morale officer
Job description: Greets, meets and welcomes customers and clients into our showroom, also cheers everyone up in the office and warehouse with
the love of his ball; he has a sixth sense for knowing when someone is heading outside (or eating lunch).
Special skills: Friendly and positive attitude and a fan of belly rubs, he can also balance a treat on his nose and catch it, and knows how to twirl, which I haven’t ever seen another dog do.
Favourite colour: Process Cyan C as this is our company colour, the colour of our building and water. Going to work and swimming are two of Monty’s favourite things to do.