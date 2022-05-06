Full name: Monty

Breed: Working cocker spaniel

Age: Four years old

Time at company: Four years

Job title: Chief morale officer

Job description: Greets, meets and welcomes customers and clients into our showroom, also cheers everyone up in the office and warehouse with

the love of his ball; he has a sixth sense for knowing when someone is heading outside (or eating lunch).

Special skills: Friendly and positive attitude and a fan of belly rubs, he can also balance a treat on his nose and catch it, and knows how to twirl, which I haven’t ever seen another dog do.