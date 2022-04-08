Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Gwen, Doris and Florence from DoomsdayCo in Bridgend, South Wales
Full names: Gwen, Doris and Florence
Breed: Gwen and Florence are both cane corsos while Doris is a boxer.
Age: Gwen is 18 months old, Doris is four years old and Florence is just 11 months.
Job title: Gwen is head of HR, Doris has the role of head supervisor, and Florence is full-time box-ripper.
Job description: Gwen’s main role is making sure everyone feels welcome and enjoys their time at work. Doris makes sure everything is running smoothly and greets every visitor with a hug and kiss. Florence has the weighty task of making sure every cardboard box in the studio is compacted to the smallest chunks possible.
Special skills: Gwen always listens, Doris will cheer anyone up no matter what, and Florence – you’ve guessed it – can rip apart anything in seconds.
Favourite colour: B69574, a favourite for Gwen due to matching her fur. Doris has opted for red 032 C, and Florence’s top colour is black 6 C.