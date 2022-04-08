Full names: Gwen, Doris and Florence

Breed: Gwen and Florence are both cane corsos while Doris is a boxer.

Age: Gwen is 18 months old, Doris is four years old and Florence is just 11 months.

Job title: Gwen is head of HR, Doris has the role of head supervisor, and Florence is full-time box-ripper.

Job description: Gwen’s main role is making sure everyone feels welcome and enjoys their time at work. Doris makes sure everything is running smoothly and greets every visitor with a hug and kiss. Florence has the weighty task of making sure every cardboard box in the studio is compacted to the smallest chunks possible.

Special skills: Gwen always listens, Doris will cheer anyone up no matter what, and Florence – you’ve guessed it – can rip apart anything in seconds.

Favourite colour: B69574, a favourite for Gwen due to matching her fur. Doris has opted for red 032 C, and Florence’s top colour is black 6 C.

