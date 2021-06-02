Full name: Marg Wagglebutt

Breed: Soft-coated wheaten terrier

Age: One year old

Time at company: 10 months

Job title: Fuss and cuddle administrator

Job description: To cheer up people and be a happy pup while seeing if you have anything for her to eat.

Special skills: She can hear a rustle of crisp packet from 1,000 yards.

Favourite colour: Pantone 300 (it’s the colour of the Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps packet)

