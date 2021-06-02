Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Marg from Screen Print World in Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Full name: Marg Wagglebutt
Breed: Soft-coated wheaten terrier
Age: One year old
Time at company: 10 months
Job title: Fuss and cuddle administrator
Job description: To cheer up people and be a happy pup while seeing if you have anything for her to eat.
Special skills: She can hear a rustle of crisp packet from 1,000 yards.
Favourite colour: Pantone 300 (it’s the colour of the Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps packet)