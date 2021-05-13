Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Turk from Border Embroideries in Duns, Berwickshire

Full name: Turk

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 1 year

Time at company: 16 months

Job title: MD – Mad Dog

Job description: Roams the factory for cuddles and attention, boosting morale along the way.

Special skills: Bringing empty cones of thread to the office.

Favourite thread colour: Rheingold 4133 is his thread of choice.

www.border-embroideries.co.uk