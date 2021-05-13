Full name: Turk

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 1 year

Time at company: 16 months

Job title: MD – Mad Dog

Job description: Roams the factory for cuddles and attention, boosting morale along the way.

Special skills: Bringing empty cones of thread to the office.

Favourite thread colour: Rheingold 4133 is his thread of choice.

www.border-embroideries.co.uk