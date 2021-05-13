Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Turk from Border Embroideries in Duns, Berwickshire
Full name: Turk
Breed: Border Collie
Age: 1 year
Time at company: 16 months
Job title: MD – Mad Dog
Job description: Roams the factory for cuddles and attention, boosting morale along the way.
Special skills: Bringing empty cones of thread to the office.
Favourite thread colour: Rheingold 4133 is his thread of choice.