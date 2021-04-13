Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Nellie from Rocket & Rose in Winkleigh, Devon
Full names: Nellie
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: 2 years old (her birthday is on 7 April!)
Time at company: 22 months (she was eight weeks old on her first shift with Rocket & Rose).
Job title: Top dog
Job description: Meet and greet all staff and customers with a cuddle; keeping everyone in check throughout the day; making sure break times do not run over; and helping with the packing up at the end of the day.
Special skills: Making everyone smile with her cuteness, and warm lap cuddles when we get a bit chilly in the office.
Favourite colour: 212C, to match her flower wall and the office accessories!