Full names: Nellie

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: 2 years old (her birthday is on 7 April!)

Time at company: 22 months (she was eight weeks old on her first shift with Rocket & Rose).

Job title: Top dog

Job description: Meet and greet all staff and customers with a cuddle; keeping everyone in check throughout the day; making sure break times do not run over; and helping with the packing up at the end of the day.

Special skills: Making everyone smile with her cuteness, and warm lap cuddles when we get a bit chilly in the office.

Favourite colour: 212C, to match her flower wall and the office accessories!

www.rocketandrose.com