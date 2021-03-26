Full name: Jimmy Georgiou

Breed: Pug

Age: Eight years old

Time at company: Eight years!

Job title: Chairman

Job description: To be cute and keep everyone upbeat and sane!

Special skills: Puppy eyes that make anyone give him some of their food.

Favourite colours: 165c, 219c and 3275c – Essential’s brand colours, of course!

www.eed-uk.com