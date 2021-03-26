Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Jimmy from Essential Embroidery Design in Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Full name: Jimmy Georgiou
Breed: Pug
Age: Eight years old
Time at company: Eight years!
Job title: Chairman
Job description: To be cute and keep everyone upbeat and sane!
Special skills: Puppy eyes that make anyone give him some of their food.
Favourite colours: 165c, 219c and 3275c – Essential’s brand colours, of course!