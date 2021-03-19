Full name: Buckingham. We call him Bakkies in South Africa for short, pronounced Buckies, which means brick.

Breed: English bulldog.

Age: Four years old.

Time at company: Four years.

Job title: Boss.

Job description: Morale booster and customer satisfaction consultant.

Special skills: 50-metre sprint/bulldozer.

Favourite colour: Black! He once decided to open a bucket of paint and add his personal touch to the house.

