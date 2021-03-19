Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Buckingham from Pins & Knuckles Merchandise, in Johannesburg, South Africa
Full name: Buckingham. We call him Bakkies in South Africa for short, pronounced Buckies, which means brick.
Breed: English bulldog.
Age: Four years old.
Time at company: Four years.
Job title: Boss.
Job description: Morale booster and customer satisfaction consultant.
Special skills: 50-metre sprint/bulldozer.
Favourite colour: Black! He once decided to open a bucket of paint and add his personal touch to the house.