Full names: Albert and Stanley Gonzalez

Breed: Albert is a cockerpoo and Stanley is a red miniature poodle.

Age: Albert is three years old while Stanley is just one.

Job title: Albert is the Syd&Co model/studio assistant and supplier of cuddles. Stanley is the Syd&Co comedian.

Job description: Albert works as a Syd&Co model and is the face of the brand’s dog jumper range. Outside of that, he can be found keeping different spaces of the studio warm, or giving licks and cuddles to his favourite staff members. Stanley makes everyone laugh – he is a little ginger clown.

Special skills: Albert’s special skills are his model poses and amazing cuddles. Stanley’s special skill is poking – he goes round and pokes all of the Syd&Co team with his nose. He also tries to get in the mail bags to sleep!

Favourite colour: Albert’s favourite colour is red as it is the Syd&Co brand colour and he is our biggest supporter! Stanley also likes red because it’s the company’s logo, but also because it’s the colour of his favourite toy.

www.sydandco.uk