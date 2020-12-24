Full name: Harley-Beau

Breed: Kelpie X

Age: He’ll be 5 next February.

Time at company: Harley first joined BlackDog Ink at eight weeks old, commencing his role as executive foot warmer, puddle maker and professional shadow.

Job title: Concierge and chief quality control officer.

Job description: A true Australian working dog, Harley sees the kids off before heading into the office. Greeting clients and overseeing deliveries keeps him fairly busy, but having a quick sniff of the outgoing boxes and ensuring everything is to his ‘pawfect’ standards is his priority.

Special skills: Predicting exactly where you need to stand at the press and getting comfortable just as you need to move into that spot! Harley also holds the record for storing the most toys in his mouth at one time (four tennis balls and a squashed footy). Other skills include hiding in empty boxes, falling asleep and snoring loudly.

Favourite colour: Pantone #389C, representing Harley’s favourite toy…the tennis ball. It may divide the internet, but in Harley’s eyes, it’s the greatest colour of all time.

www.instagram.com/blackdog_ink