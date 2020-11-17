Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Dottie, Ralph, Maggie, Munch, Tink and Star from Personalised Warehouse in Bristol
Full name: Dottie, Ralph, Maggie, Munch, Tink and Star
Breeds: Dottie, Ralph and Maggie are French bulldogs, Tink and Star are chihuahuas, and Munch is a Jack Russell/Yorkshire terrier cross.
Ages: Dottie is three, Ralph and Maggie are one, Tink is four, Star is six and Munch is 10.
Time at company: From the day they were born.
Job title: Dottie – chief cuddler; Ralph – fitness coach; Maggie – apprentice; Tink – security guard; Star – the boss; Munch – security guard.
Job description: Dottie – to give cuddles. Ralph – to make you walk. Maggie – to sleep and snore. Tink – to keep the premises safe. Star – to keep them all in check. Munch – to keep the premises safe.
Special skills: Dottie – loves to give cuddles. Ralph – loves to run around. Maggie – good at snoring. Tink – looking cute. Star – ‘It wasn’t me’ look. Munch – loves to bark.
Favourite colour: Glitter pink, for the sparkle in life.