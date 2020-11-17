Full name: Dottie, Ralph, Maggie, Munch, Tink and Star

Breeds: Dottie, Ralph and Maggie are French bulldogs, Tink and Star are chihuahuas, and Munch is a Jack Russell/Yorkshire terrier cross.

Ages: Dottie is three, Ralph and Maggie are one, Tink is four, Star is six and Munch is 10.

Time at company: From the day they were born.

Job title: Dottie – chief cuddler; Ralph – fitness coach; Maggie – apprentice; Tink – security guard; Star – the boss; Munch – security guard.

Job description: Dottie – to give cuddles. Ralph – to make you walk. Maggie – to sleep and snore. Tink – to keep the premises safe. Star – to keep them all in check. Munch – to keep the premises safe.

Special skills: Dottie – loves to give cuddles. Ralph – loves to run around. Maggie – good at snoring. Tink – looking cute. Star – ‘It wasn’t me’ look. Munch – loves to bark.

Favourite colour: Glitter pink, for the sparkle in life.

