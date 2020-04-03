Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Cache from Logo-Co in Newcastle upon Tyne
Name: Cache Kelly
Breed: F1 (first generation) Cockapoo
Age: Nine months
Time at company: Seven months
Job title: Ink tester/customer PR
Job description: Cache likes to sniff newly opened pots of plastisol inks and occasionally dips his tail in to check the viscosity. Cache also assumes responsibility for greeting all customers and, if they like, he will give them a kiss.
Special skills: Cache is the greatest dancer (especially when he is trying to impress George the cat from next door).
Favourite colour: Cool grey 10C , apparently they all look this colour!
Cache takes a well earned break after dipping his tail in pots of plastisol