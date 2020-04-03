Name: Cache Kelly

Breed: F1 (first generation) Cockapoo

Age: Nine months

Time at company: Seven months

Job title: Ink tester/customer PR

Job description: Cache likes to sniff newly opened pots of plastisol inks and occasionally dips his tail in to check the viscosity. Cache also assumes responsibility for greeting all customers and, if they like, he will give them a kiss.

Special skills: Cache is the greatest dancer (especially when he is trying to impress George the cat from next door).

Favourite colour: Cool grey 10C , apparently they all look this colour!

