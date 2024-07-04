Full name: Misty Clarke

Breed: Poochon (a toy poodle and bichon cross)

Age: Two years old

Time at company: Two years

Job title: Chief supervisor and lead well-being practitioner

Job description: Misty diligently oversees daily operations from a comfy bean bag and monitors workspaces and ensures a harmonious environment with good productivity, where sleeping on the job is a must! She regularly encourages and participates in wellness activities with workers such as short walks and play breaks.

Special skills: The paw-fect stress reliever and companion. She’s often mistaken for the emoji dog.

Favourite colour: Pantone 722 to match Misty’s ears.

www.instagram.com/mimisembroideryandprint