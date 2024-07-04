Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: Misty from Mimi’s Embroidery & Print in Stockton-on-Tees, Country Durham!
Full name: Misty Clarke
Breed: Poochon (a toy poodle and bichon cross)
Age: Two years old
Time at company: Two years
Job title: Chief supervisor and lead well-being practitioner
Job description: Misty diligently oversees daily operations from a comfy bean bag and monitors workspaces and ensures a harmonious environment with good productivity, where sleeping on the job is a must! She regularly encourages and participates in wellness activities with workers such as short walks and play breaks.
Special skills: The paw-fect stress reliever and companion. She’s often mistaken for the emoji dog.
Favourite colour: Pantone 722 to match Misty’s ears.