Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooches: Pippa and her pups from Supacolour in Corby, Northamptonshire

Full name: Pippa & The Pups

Breed: Poochon

Age: Pippa is three years old and the puppies were just seven weeks old when this picture was taken.

Time at company: Three years for Pippa; the pups are currently undertaking apprenticeships.

Job title: Receptionist 

Job description: Let the owners know of any visiting guests, sign for parcels and, most importantly, being friendly and welcoming! 

Pippa's incredibly cute puppies

Pippa’s incredibly cute puppies

Special skills: Hiding socks.

Favourite colour: Purple 528C – it’s the colour of Pippa’s favourite ball!

www.supacolour.co.uk

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month

Sponsored by Mumbles, ‘the home of brandable furry friends’