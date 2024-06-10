Full name: Pippa & The Pups

Breed: Poochon

Age: Pippa is three years old and the puppies were just seven weeks old when this picture was taken.

Time at company: Three years for Pippa; the pups are currently undertaking apprenticeships.

Job title: Receptionist

Job description: Let the owners know of any visiting guests, sign for parcels and, most importantly, being friendly and welcoming!