Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooches: Pippa and her pups from Supacolour in Corby, Northamptonshire
Full name: Pippa & The Pups
Breed: Poochon
Age: Pippa is three years old and the puppies were just seven weeks old when this picture was taken.
Time at company: Three years for Pippa; the pups are currently undertaking apprenticeships.
Job title: Receptionist
Job description: Let the owners know of any visiting guests, sign for parcels and, most importantly, being friendly and welcoming!
Special skills: Hiding socks.
Favourite colour: Purple 528C – it’s the colour of Pippa’s favourite ball!
Sponsored by Mumbles, ‘the home of brandable furry friends’