Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: George from Castle Printwear in Neyland, Pembrokeshire…
Full name: George Vaughan
Breed: Chocolate labrador
Age: 19 months
Time at company: 17 months
Job title: The boss
Job description: Meet and greet, will always be on the counter to say hello to our customers as they come in. He’s such a happy dog – he doesn’t just wag his tail when he’s happy, his whole body does a dance.
Special skill: Related to otters, he’s so at home in the water.
He can’t wait until the warmer weather when he’s able to spend more time swimming. He’s also a great wood-gatherer; if he can’t find a stick, he’ll pull one off a tree.
Favourite colour: Chocolate brown 7568 C. I call him my choccy pudding, and wish my hair looked as great as his coat!
Print Shop Pooches is sponsored by Mumbles, ‘the home of brandable furry friends’