Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: George from Castle Printwear in Neyland, Pembrokeshire…

Full name: George Vaughan

Breed: Chocolate labrador

Age: 19 months

Time at company: 17 months

Job title: The boss

Job description: Meet and greet, will always be on the counter to say hello to our customers as they come in. He’s such a happy dog – he doesn’t just wag his tail when he’s happy, his whole body does a dance.

Special skill: Related to otters, he’s so at home in the water.

He can’t wait until the warmer weather when he’s able to spend more time swimming. He’s also a great wood-gatherer; if he can’t find a stick, he’ll pull one off a tree.

Favourite colour: Chocolate brown 7568 C. I call him my choccy pudding, and wish my hair looked as great as his coat!

www.castleprintwear.co.uk

Print Shop Pooches is sponsored by Mumbles, ‘the home of brandable furry friends’

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month