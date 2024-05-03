Full name: George Vaughan

Breed: Chocolate labrador

Age: 19 months

Time at company: 17 months

Job title: The boss

Job description: Meet and greet, will always be on the counter to say hello to our customers as they come in. He’s such a happy dog – he doesn’t just wag his tail when he’s happy, his whole body does a dance.

Special skill: Related to otters, he’s so at home in the water.